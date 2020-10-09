PHOTO NEWS: #ENDSARS protests gather steam nationwide

Photos and videos from Lagos #ENDSARS protest, at the Lagos House, Alausa
From late-night till morning
#EndSarsProtests #EndSARSImmediately #EndSARS #EndPoliceHarassment #EndSARSNotBanSARS pic.twitter.com/NplJMiHOm9
— Francis Elecha 👑 (@FrancisElecha) October 9, 2020
Movement 💪🏾💪🏾#LagosProtests #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/uPLlY2mMUG
— Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) October 9, 2020
Ibadan #ENDSARS Protest
Ekiti #ENDSARS protest
Feeds from the #EndSARS protest ongoing in Ado-Ekiti rn #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/HtgROM18FA
— #EndSarsProtest EKITI STATE (@Official_EBEN) October 9, 2020
