PHOTO NEWS: #ENDSARS protests gather steam nationwide

Photos and videos from Lagos #ENDSARS protest, at the Lagos House, Alausa

Protesters camped in the open after removal of their tents and chairs

Comedian, Mr Macaroni at the protest

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa addressing protesters late in the night. Photo: Twitter @DoyinSoExtra

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa addressing protesters late in the night. Photo: Twitter @DoyinSoExtra

From late-night till morning

Ibadan #ENDSARS Protest

Ibadan, Oyo state Photo: Twitter @MaziIbe

Ibadan, Oyo state Photo: Twitter @MaziIbe

Photo: Twitter @Iam_mayorkush

Ekiti #ENDSARS protest

Vanguard