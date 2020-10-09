Daily News

PHOTO NEWS: #ENDSARS protests gather steam nationwide

By
0
Post Views: Visits 5

Photos and videos from Lagos #ENDSARS protest, at the Lagos House, Alausa

Protesters camped in the open after removal of their tents and chairs
Comedian, Mr Macaroni at the protest
#ENDSARS
Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa addressing protesters late in the night. Photo: Twitter @DoyinSoExtra
Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa addressing protesters late in the night. Photo: Twitter @DoyinSoExtra

ALSO READ: Boko Haram terrorists know me and fear me — Mrs Aisha Bakari Gombi

From late-night till morning

#EndSarsProtests #EndSARSImmediately #EndSARS #EndPoliceHarassment #EndSARSNotBanSARS pic.twitter.com/NplJMiHOm9

— Francis Elecha 👑 (@FrancisElecha) October 9, 2020

Movement 💪🏾💪🏾#LagosProtests #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/uPLlY2mMUG

— Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) October 9, 2020

Ibadan #ENDSARS Protest

#ENDSARS
Ibadan, Oyo state Photo: Twitter @MaziIbe
Ibadan, Oyo state Photo: Twitter @MaziIbe
#ENDSARS
Photo: Twitter @Iam_mayorkush

Ekiti #ENDSARS protest

Feeds from the #EndSARS protest ongoing in Ado-Ekiti rn #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/HtgROM18FA

— #EndSarsProtest EKITI STATE (@Official_EBEN) October 9, 2020

Vanguard

Oba’s palace submerged in flood, scores of residents rendered homeless in Ekiti

Previous article

Ebonyi Youths Beat Up Reverend Father After He Flogged Councilor’s Son

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News