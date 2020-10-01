Photo news: Nigeria celebrates 60th Independence anniversary

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Pic.20. PresidentMuhammadu Buhari acknowledges cheers during Nigerians60th Independence Day celebration at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Thursday (1/10/20).05492/1/10/2020/BJO/NAN officers and men of the armed forces on a march past during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 officers and men of the armed forces on a march past during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 officers and men of the armed forces on a march past during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 Nigerian Airforce Air Display depicting national colours during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 Artistes participating in a combined silent drill/Mass Band/Civilian Display with the theme: 60 Together during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Mrs. Patience Jonathan participating during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 officers and men of the armed forces on a march past during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 Wife of Kwara State Governor, Mrs. Folake Abdulrazak (l) and other governors wives during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 from the left, the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.); the Defence Minister, Alhaji Bashir Magashi; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Muhammed; Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; First Lady. Hajia Aisha Buhari; Former First Lady Patience Jonathan; Former President Goodluck Jonathan; Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Belo; the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapher and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 President Muhammadu Buhari signs the anniversary register while Former President Goodluck Jonatha (l); Senate President Ahmad Lawan (r); Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (l) and the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari (2l) watched during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 President Muhammadu Buhari arriving to review the parade during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 President Muhammadu Buhari saluting NIgerians while reviewing the parade on a motorcade during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 President Muhammadu Buhari saluting NIgerians while reviewing the parade on a motorcade during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020 . Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State interacting with the Nigeria Future Diamonds during the 60 together Independence Day Conversation with Nigeria’s Future Diamonds in Lagos on Thursday (01/10/20) Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu releasing the balloons during the Gov. Sanwo-Olu Conversation with Nigeria’s Future Diamonds in Lagos on Thursday (01/10/20) Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; his wife Ibijoke; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and representative of deference Schools in Lagos releasing symbolic balloons of Nigeria 60th together Independence Day Celebration, during the Gov. Sanwo-Olu Conversation with Nigeria’s Future Diamonds in Lagos on Thursday (01/10/20) Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State interacting with the Nigeria Future Diamonds during the 60 together Independence Day Conversation with Nigeria’s Future Diamonds in Lagos on Thursday (01/10/20) Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (M) his wife Ibijoke (R) Deputy Governor and Dr Obafemi Hamzat (L) carrying the Nigeria 60th Logo after Gov. Sanwo-Olu Conversation with Nigeria’s Future Diamonds in Lagos on Thursday (01/10/20)

