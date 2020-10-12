Daily News

PHOTOS: Buhari receives in audience Former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed door with the former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okonjo-Iweala is running to become the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and has already emerged as one of the final two candidates for the position.

