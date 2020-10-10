Daily News

PHOTOS: EFCC keeps eye on vote buyers in Akure polling unit as #OndoDecides2020

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrived Polling Unit 009, Ward 04, Sacred Heart Primary School, Cathedral Area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

This is in a bid to keep eagle eyes on possible vote buying and selling at the polling unit.

