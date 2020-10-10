PHOTOS: EFCC keeps eye on vote buyers in Akure polling unit as #OndoDecides2020

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrived Polling Unit 009, Ward 04, Sacred Heart Primary School, Cathedral Area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.
This is in a bid to keep eagle eyes on possible vote buying and selling at the polling unit.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments