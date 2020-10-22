photos:-#endsars-protest-in-new-york

#EndSARS protesters call for immediate action by the Nigerian govt in front of the New York Times office, New York. (Photos: Tiem Okori)

#EndSARS protesters have gathered and marched across Manhattan, New York City on Wednesday, October 21.

Nigerians in New York came out in their numbers to register their grievances after the young, unarmed protesters who were protesting police brutality were shot-at at the Lekki toll gate in the late hours of October the 20th in Lagos.

They marched from the Nigerian Embassy, New York to the New York Times office proceeded to 42nd St, moved to the heart of New York, and finally to the United Nations.

#EndSARS protesters call for action in Manhattan, New York. (Photos: Tiem Okori)

#EndSARS protesters call for action in front of the New York Times office, New York. (Photos: Tiem Okori)

#EndSARS protesters call for immediate action by the Nigerian govt in front of the New York Times office, New York. (Photos: Tiem Okori)

#EndSARS protester in New York. (Photos: Tiem Okori)

#EndSARS protesters hold the Nigerian flag while protesting police brutality in New York. (Photos: Tiem Okori)

#EndSARS protesters hold the Nigerian flag while protesting police brutality in Manhattan, New York. (Photos: Tiem Okori)

#EndSARS protesters calling on the Nigerian govt to be accountable while holding placards and the Nigerian flag and protesting police brutality in New York. (Photos: Tiem Okori)

#EndSARS protesters calling on the Nigerian govt to be accountable in New York. (Photos: Tiem Okori)

An #EndSARS protester flying the Nigerian flag and protesting police brutality in New York. (Photos: Tiem Okori)

A masked woman taking photos of fellow Nigerians while protesting police brutality in Nigeria.

(Tiem Okori)

An #EndSARS protester with a megaphone calling on the Nigerian govt to listen to the youths’ demands in a demonstration in Manhattan, New York.

Today Was Really Beautiful! Nigerian Embassy, New York… Then New York Times…. Them On 42nd St, The Heart Of NY… Then The United Nation! We Came Out In NUMBERS! Thank God For A Safe Protest #EndSars pic.twitter.com/dIErcJ7jne — Self Acclaimed Chief (@ChiefDejjy) October 21, 2020