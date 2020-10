A Nigerian youth holds the national flag during an #EndSARS protest in Abuja on October 17, 2020. Credit: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television

EndSARS Protesters on Saturday occupied the Kubwa Expressway in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The protest which started last week has persisted even as the youths call for an end to police brutality and bad governance.

See Photos Below: