Photos: Full House As Super Eagles Train Ahead Algeria, Tunisia Games

Nigeria came third at the 2019 AFCON. [email protected]

The Super Eagles have had their first training session on Tuesday ahead of the team’s friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia billed for Friday, 9th October and Tuesday, 13th, October 2020 respectively.

All players invited for the clash are already in the Eagles’ training camp in Austria and had two sessions on Tuesday evening.

Photos and videos of the team’s sessions were shared on the Super Eagles’ Twitter handle.

The sessions were light and basically meant to shake off any fatigue from the players but the team would have more intense training on Wednesday with coach Gernot Rohr.

Captain Ahmed Musa and Paul Onuachu of Genk were the last players to hit the camp for the friendly matches.

Onuachu was called up by head coach Rohr after Victor Osimhen of Napoli was ruled off from the games due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Musa is expected to lead the attack in the games which serve as a build-up for November’s double-header Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

See more photos from the training sessions as shared on the team’s Twitter handle:

The game between Algeria and Nigeria will be the fourth time both sides will play in the last three years.

Both teams were in the same group during the qualification series for the 2018 FIFA World Cup where the Nigerian side hammered the Fennecs 3-1 in Uyo before a 1-1 draw in Constantine.

The last meeting between them was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final where a Riyad Mahrez late free-kick earned the North Africans a 2-1 victory as they (Algeria) went on to win the competition, beating Senegal in the final.