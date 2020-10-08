Daily News

PHOTOS: INEC Distributes Election Materials In Ondo Ahead Of Saturday Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission has started distributing sensitive materials ahead of the Saturday Governorship election in Ondo state.

The commission officials, party representatives, election observers are all gathered at the Central Bank’s premises in Akure, the Ondo state capital amid heavy security presence to ensure that the materials are sorted and distributed appropriately to the local governments.

The commission says it is prioritising and sending out Ilaje local government materials first. The local government is considered to be the most difficult terrain in the state.

Photos: Sodiq Adelakun/ Channels TV


