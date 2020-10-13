PHOTOS: Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu at #EndSARS protest

By David Royal
The Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday was at the venue of one of the #EndSARS protests.
Tweeting on his official page on Twitter, Sanwo-Olu stated that the safety of everyone involved in peaceful protests across Lagos is important and he will be communicating with Lagos Commissioner of Police to see to that.
