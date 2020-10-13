Daily News

PHOTOS: Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu at #EndSARS protest

By
0
Views: Visits 0

PHOTOS: Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu at #EndSARS protest

By David Royal

The Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday was at the venue of one of the #EndSARS protests. 

Tweeting on his official page on Twitter, Sanwo-Olu stated that the safety of everyone involved in peaceful protests across Lagos is important and he will be communicating with Lagos Commissioner of Police to see to that.

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

PHOTOS: #ENDSARS protesters ground Ibadan

Previous article

‘Mad man’ kills security guard in Delta community

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News