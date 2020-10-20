photos:-properties,-vehicles-destroyed-as-hoodlums-disrupt-#endsars-protests-in-abuja

Residents of Kabusa in Apo Mechanic Village count their losses. (Photos: Sodiq Adelakun/ChannelsTV)

Pandemonium broke out yesterday, 19th October as a group of people attacked some of the #ENDSARS protesters and destroyed properties in the Kabusa area of Apo Mechanic Village, Abuja.

Shops, vehicles, houses, and anything else the hoodlums could lay their hands on were not spared by the fracas. The situation had some protesters running for safety while others stood their grounds as much as they could.

Our photojournalist, Sodiq Adelakun captured the after-effects of this ill-fated event of Tuesday morning, 20th October as residents count their losses.