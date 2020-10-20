PHOTOS: Protesters Compel Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, To Trek 10 KM To Apologize To Grandma Who Was Assaulted

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, and other top police officials, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, were compelled by #EndSARS protesters at Okota to trek for over 10 kilometres in order to pay a visit to a grandmother, Mrs Durojaiye Olaleye, who was assaulted severally on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Earlier, the Commissioner who was denied access at the Muritala Mohammed Airport tollgate in Ikeja by End SARS protesters ran into a similar barricade at NNPC junction, Okota, where the protesters insisted that CP Hakeem Odumosu and his entourage alight from their official cars and trek 10 KM.

The Commissioner pleaded with the protesters all to no avail.

A statement signed by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said, “The Commissioner of Police, like every other officer in Lagos State, who has been professional in tolerating and managing several harassments, intimidations and provocations from the protesters, obliged and trekked for peace to reign.”

The statement adds that the visit to the victim, who is the mother to music talent manager, Ojah Bee, was to “sympathise and apologise to her and her family members and assure them that the arrested police officer, SP Tunji Ajakaiye, second-in-command at the disbanded Anti Kidnapping Unit, Surulere, who assaulted the grandma has been queried and will face the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) for appropriate punishment.”

CP Odumosu condemned the unprofessional conduct of the senior officer which is unbecoming of his status and contrary to the IGP’s modern policing principles.

The commissioner assured Lagos residents of his commitment to sanitise the command.

He also encouraged members of the public to report all unprofessional conducts of police officers and men to the command for appropriate disciplinary actions.

See photos from the trekking session below:

