photos:-sanwo-olu-inspects-properties-destroyed-by-mobs-in-lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is presently going round the Lagos metropolis to inspect the level of havoc wreaked across the state

The governor on Friday visited Local Government Secretariats, Police Stations, and other facilities attacked by hoodlums in the state.

The governor and his team visited the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, Ajeromi Divisional Police Headquarters, Layeni, and Amukoko Police Stations, Lagos State Public Works Office at Ojodu and Ojodu Bus Rapid Transit terminal.

Following the shooting at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, mobs went about the state destroying various facilities including those belonging to the government.

The destructions which got into full gear on Wednesday continued late in to Thursday with pockets of chaos still reported on Friday.

Below are photos from various places visited by the governor.