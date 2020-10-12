PHOTOS: Schools resume in FCT

Photos by Abayomi Adeshida
After several weeks of training for School Administrators and Head Teachers on the enforcement of the COVID-19 Protocols to prevent its spread in schools by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, students returned to classes at the Government Secondary School, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
