Daily News

PHOTOS: Scores injured, vehicles vandalised in attack on #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja

By
0
Views: Visits 1

Loading…

Discussion about this post

#BBNAIJA LOCKDOWN EDITION

#EndSARS: My son was due for graduation a day after he died – Father of Isiaka Jimoh, man killed during protest in Ogbomoso speaks

Previous article

Reps to consider PIB next Tuesday — Gbajabiamila

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News