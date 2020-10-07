PHOTOS: Security Beefed Up Around New Kaduna Emir’s Palace

Security has been beefed up around the Emir of Zazzau’s palace in Zaria, Kaduna State following the announcement of the new emir.

Channels Television observed on Tuesday how residents were trooping into the palace in the jubilation of the new development.

This followed the approval of the appointment of Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Bamalli succeeds the late Emir Shehu Idris who died on September 20, 2020, after reigning for 45 years.

Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years. His grandfather Emir Dan Sidi, who died in 1920, was the last person from the house to sit on the throne.

See Photos Below: