PHOTOS: TStv relaunches, begins decoder sales in Abuja

By Abayomi Adeshida – Abuja

As Nigerians celebrate 60 Years of Independence, Nigerian Direct to Home Pay TV operator, TStv Africa, re-launched in style in the Federal Capital Territory.

A symbolic Road Show in five different convoys across the length and breadth of the capital city of Abuja to create the required enlightenment among prospective subscribers.

During the roadshow, the company sensitised Nigerians on the product knowledge and the Pay Per View and A La Carte concepts of the brand.

Below are some of the images from the roadshow, as it went down:

