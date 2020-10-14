Daily News

PHOTOS: Under the sun and in the rain: Protesters occupy Lekki Tollgate 3 days running

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Under the sun and rain: Protesters occupy Lekki Tollgate 3 days running

For the third day running, #ENDSARS protesters calling for an end to police brutality have occupied the Lekki toll gate, in Lagos state.

The protesters were undeterred by the rainfall, trooping out in numbers, protected by their raincoats and umbrellas to continue to demand for an end to police brutality, removal of the dreaded SARS units from the streets, justice for the victims, amongst other demands.

Pictures and video by Afolabi Ajayi

Vanguard

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

PTF committed to transparency, accountability in managing COVID-19 funds

Previous article

Reps to consider PIB Tuesday next week ― Gbajabiamila

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News