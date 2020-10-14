PHOTOS: Under the sun and in the rain: Protesters occupy Lekki Tollgate 3 days running

For the third day running, #ENDSARS protesters calling for an end to police brutality have occupied the Lekki toll gate, in Lagos state.

The protesters were undeterred by the rainfall, trooping out in numbers, protected by their raincoats and umbrellas to continue to demand for an end to police brutality, removal of the dreaded SARS units from the streets, justice for the victims, amongst other demands.

Pictures and video by Afolabi Ajayi

Vanguard

