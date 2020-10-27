pictured:-us-navy-flight-instructor-and-student-killed-when-their-plane-crashed,-sparking-an-inferno

By Joe Davies For Mailonline

The victims of a horror plane crash that sparked an inferno in Alabama Friday have been revealed as a US Navy flight instructor and her 24-year-old student pilot.

US Navy Lieutenant Rhiannon Ross, 30, from Wixom, Michigan, and US Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, from Weddington, North Carolina, died in a residential area of Foley.

Naval Air Forces spokesman Commander Zachary Harrell confirmed they died in the T-6B Texan II training plane at around 5.30pm.

No injuries were reported on the ground.

The US Navy training plane crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast

The US Naval Air Forces said: ‘Ross, an instructor pilot, and Garrett, a student aviator, took off from Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Milton, Florida, on a routine training flight.

‘Their spirit, friendship, and devotion to their country will not be forgotten.’

Garrett majored in marine and environmental sciences and graduated from the US Coast Guard Academy in 2019.

She was a regimental activities officer at the academy and competed as a middle-distance runner in track and field.

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, in the city of Foley near the town of Magnolia Springs

Lieutenant Ross hailed from Wixom, Michigan and was a member of the University of Michigan’s Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps, according to WOOD-TV in Michigan. She served as an instructor pilot.

Commander Harrell said: ‘Heartbreaking doesn’t really quite capture the emotion behind it.

‘To know that those officers, friends, and shipmates of ours aren’t going to be there when we look for them on Monday is very difficult. They’ll be dearly missed .’

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said responders encountered a ‘large volume of fire’ with a home and several cars engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to make ‘a quick stop on the fire,’ the chief told local news outlets.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said responders encountered a ‘large volume of fire’ with a home and several cars engulfed in flames

Darby called the neighborhood a ‘heavily populated’ residential area. No firefighters were injured, he added.

The plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola, Florida, Navy spokeswoman Julie Ziegenhorn said.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said Saturday: ‘Today, we mourn the loss of our two fallen Shipmates who perished in yesterday’s T-6B training crash in Foley, AL.

‘Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and our US Navy teammates.’

The crash site in an Alabama residential neighborhood is seen in this aerial image

US Naval Air Forces said Friday: ‘T-6B Crash in Foley, AL: A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, at approximately 5 p.m. CST today.

‘The aircrew did not survive the crash. We are not aware of any civilian casualties this time.

‘The incident is currently under investigation. The Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities.’

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the Baldwin County Sheriff´s Office tweeted.