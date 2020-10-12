Piers Morgan slams ‘disgraceful’ Kanye West on Good Morning Britain

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Piers Morgan launched a furious broadside at Kanye West on Monday morning after the rapper appeared to break strict quarantine protocol following a flight to London.

The divisive star was seen in the English capital with daughter North, seven, on Friday and Saturday – just two days after boarding a London bound flight from Los Angeles.

Current regulations stipulate anyone travelling to the UK from the United States must isolate for a period of 14 days, prompting an angry response from Piers as he presented the latest edition of Good Morning Britain.

‘It’s a disgrace that Kanye West can walk around London with no quarantine, when everybody else has to quarantine… who does he think he is?’ he raged.

‘We see Kanye coming into London, he’s in the U.S one day, flying into London the next.’

Linking Kanye’s appearance to the current spike in COVID cases – a rise largely attributed to young millennials – he added: ‘It causes incredible resentment. That’s why so many young people in particular go, “well, if they’re not going to do it, neither are we.”‘

Kanye and North appeared to enjoy dinner at Japanese restaurant Michiko Sushino over the weekend, while also venturing out for a shopping trip at Dover Street market.

They also went to Selfridges in Oxford Street – usually teeming with customers on Saturdays – to check out Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS bodywear line, which has just launched in the U.K.

The previous evening the pair were spotted at the Bottega Veneta fashion show, where they mingled with the likes of actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and grime star Skepta.

Fans later speculated whether the rapper had adhered to strict coronavirus quarantine measures in place for all those travelling into the country from the U.S.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: ‘Did Kanye not have to quarantine in London? He just popped up at an event this evening in London.’

While a second directed a furious post at the London Metropolitan Police, adding: ‘Could you please tell me what enforcement action is being taken against Kanye West who flew to the UK, didn’t quarantine for 14 days and went all over London attending events?

‘Why should we follow the rules if celebs don’t? What are you going to do about him?’

All arrivals from the U.S are required to complete a two week quarantine upon arrival in measures introduced to curb the spread of the virus.

Those who ignore the rules and breach the quarantine could be fined up to £1,000.