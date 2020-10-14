World News Pilgrim’s Pride to Pay $110 Million to Settle Charges of Fixing Chicken Prices By Eshe Nelson and Carlos Tejada 27 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 1 The Justice Department said the company helped fix the price of chicken and passed the cost to consumers. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments