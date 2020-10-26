plateau-designates-seven-courts-to-prosecute-over-300-suspected-looters

By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

Plateau State government has designated seven courts for the prosecution of the 307 suspects so far arrested at various locations where looting took place in Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the State.

This is even as a truck with materials from the looted Plateau State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, PRUWASSA was intercepted while trying to leave the State with the looted items.

The State government at a Security Council to deliberate on the security situation following the massive looting that has been perpetrated disclosed that security agencies have been mandated to embark on massive manhunt for the arrest of looters and ensure materials are recovered while the culprits are prosecuted.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting held at Government House Rayfield Jos, Secretary to the Government of the State Prof. Danladi Atu said so far, the situation is calm but still fluid as there are still threats to attack other public and private businesses, as well as individuals hence the Council, agreed to further fortify all check-points in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas to give effect to the curfew imposed in order to restore peace that will determine the next line of action.

His words, “So far, seven courts have been designated for the prosecution of the 307 suspects so far arrested at various locations where the looting took place.

“The Council warned members of the public from consuming some of the looted food items because they are dangerous for human consumption as they have been chemically treated for preservation.

“The Council also encouraged the sustenance of all channels of engagement and dialogue with youth groups, community leaders, professional bodies, associations and traditional rulers to foster more understanding that will lead to a de-escalation of the current situation.

“Members of the security forces were commended for their efforts so far and encouraged to continue to work in restoring and maintaining peace in the State.

“The Government has also promised to look into their challenges with a view to addressing them and making them more effective.

“The council advised members of the public to be wary of propaganda and disinformation that is perpetrated through the social media to incite the people against government and encourage chaos, saying no society can exist without law and order.

“Council notes that up till now, some political leaders and traditional rulers have not engaged their people as resolved with at the stakeholders meeting with the Governor.

“They are being called upon to do so and submit reports to government immediately.”

As at 26th October 2020, some of the looted and vandalized properties include: SEMA Warehouse (Old Nitel Bukuru), PRUWASSA, PADP (Dogon Dutse Jos), Mineral Museum (Angle D, Bukuru), ASTC Vom, Plateau Publishing Company, SUBEB (Dogon Dutse),

Government Technical College, Bukuru, Riyom Local Government Secretariat, School of Home Economics, Jos Trade Fair (Polo), Private Residence of former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Others such as Grand Cereals, Bukuru, State and Federal Secretariats and private residences of some individuals have also been threatened.

Vanguard News Nigeria.