plateau-governor-relaxes-curfew-in-jos-north,-south-lgas

A file photos of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has approved the relaxation of the curfew imposed in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas with effect from Wednesday.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Makut Macham, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that the approval followed the assessment of the security situation in the state, and in line with the recommendation of the Plateau State Security Council.

By this directive, Macham said no movement would be allowed between the hours of 12 midnight and 6am until further notice.

“Citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses without any fear as security agencies have been directed to ensure effective patrols and surveillance to protect lives and property.

“They have equally been directed to identify and arrest any individual or group of persons that engage in any acts of criminality including looting, arson, vandalism, and the threat to lives and property in the state,” part of the statement read.

The governor, after going round areas affected by the recent wanton acts of vandalism, arson, and destruction in the company of the Plateau State National Assembly Caucus, condemned the level of destruction of both public and private properties and the magnitude of the loss recorded.

He appealed to the youths to desist from such disgraceful acts and warned that those caught engaging in such activities would be made to face the full wrath of the law.