plateau-govt.-reinstates-24-hour-curfew-after-looting-of-covid-19-palliatives

Following the looting of the warehouse containing relief materials, the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has declared a 24-hour curfew in the state.

Mr Lalong had earlier declared a 24-hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas on Wednesday in response to the violence that broke out when hoodlums hijacked the #ENDSARS protests.

Lives and properties have been lost to these acts of violence, Mr Lalong said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the curfew was relaxed from the hours of 6 am to 8 pm.

However, on Saturday, some hoodlums broke into the warehouses where palliatives delivered to the state by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development last week were kept.

It was learnt that the hoodlums gained entrance into the warehouse in the Bukuru community of Jos South Local Government Area of the state breaking into the premises around 10:00 am.

The hoodlums asked the residents to pick whatever they could see in the warehouse and return home, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Videos and photos obtained by this newspaper showed a multitude of people jostling for the food items, besieging the premises until afternoon.

Reacting to this, Mr Lalong said the looting has spread to other facilities and is gradually degenerating thereby threatening the peace and security of the state.

“To avoid further escalation, I hereby direct the immediate reinstatement of the 24-hour curfew earlier relaxed from 4 pm today 24th October 2020 in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas till further notice.

“By this, security agencies are directed to enforce the curfew and ensure that all violators are arrested and prosecuted. I call on all citizens and stakeholders to continue to cooperate with Government in ensuring the peace and progress of Plateau State,” the statement issued read.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how similar events occurred in Lagos, Osun, Kwara, Cross River states in the past days.