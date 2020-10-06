Plateau Govt to revive Standard Newspaper

The Plateau Government is to revive the state-owned newspaper, “Nigeria Standard’’ to restore its past glory, Dan Manjang, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, has said.

The commissioner disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“We will re-brand the Nigeria Standard. We intend to have a merit award night, where governors of North Central will be invited to re-launch the publication.

“A new General Manager was appointed in July and we are working toward establishing an editorial board for the paper,’’ he said.

He said the information ministry has been able to reposition the `Plateau Publishing Corporation’, publishers of the Nigerian Standard, adding that the city line machine has been revived.

“We have revived it and we have printed a clean copy of the Nigerian Standard,’’ Manjang said.

The commissioner also said the that `Plateau Printing Press’ was on the verge of installing its new machine in order to print all government documents, gazette and white papers.

He said that the ministry would partner the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to establish e-library.

Nigerian Standard was established in 1972 by the then Benue/Plateau government as one of the foremost newspapers in the north.

