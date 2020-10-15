Plateau sacks 122 primary school teachers

Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

THE Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has kicked out over 122 primary school teachers who secured employment with fake certificates.

Chairman of the board, Prof. Mathew Sule, made this known to reporters in Jos yesterday.

Sule said the discovery was as a result of the screening embarked upon by the board.

He said the decision to sack the teachers agreed with the public service rules and the guidelines of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

“In line with the directives by the TRCN that teachers without requisite qualifications should be disengaged, we conducted a series of screenings for our teachers.

“Of the over 15, 000 teachers in the 2,537 public primary schools in Plateau, we discovered that 122 presented fake certificates to us.

“We followed all due process, including visiting the schools they claimed they graduated from and found they did not attend those schools.