Plateau schools get reopening date

By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong has directed the re-opening of all public and private primary and secondary schools from October 30, 2020.

This followed engagement with all stakeholders and setting up of mechanisms for observing COVID-19 protocols in all schools in the State.

By this directive, schools are to resume academic activities for 3rd term and operate within the guidelines by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for safety of students and teachers.

Already, various trainings and engagements have taken place to orientate school principals and teachers on basic operational requirements.

Also, school managements have been mandated to clean, fumigate and re-arrange the school environment preparatory to the resumption.

However, all grade six students are to resume between 19th-23rd October to prepare for the First School Leaving Certificate and National Common Entrance Examinations.

All heads of public and private schools with huge population are also advised to consider staggered school attendance to avoid going against COVID-19 protocols relating to social distancing.

The Governor also directed all exchange students who have arrived from other States should be accommodated pending the resumption date.