Playful baby elephants tumble down a muddy slope on their knees

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline

Published: 06:57 EDT, 8 October 2020 | Updated: 07:05 EDT, 8 October 2020

This is the adorable moment that lazy baby elephants slid on their knees down a muddy hill in northern Thailand.

A group of elephants were out for a stroll inside the Elephant Freedom Village in Chiang Mai province when they reached a steep muddy slope.

Some of the fun-loving elephants decided it would be quicker to slide down the hill rather than walk with the other animals, adorable footage shows.

In the video, the lazy elephants use their front legs to gain speed and let their back legs fall to the floor, happily sliding on their stomachs down the muddy hill.

Their mahout, or elephant keeper, Non captured the amusing footage of the animals playfully tumbling down the hill on September 15.

Non said: ‘This is the cutest rollercoaster I have ever seen. My kids looked happy and I am glad that they were enjoying the outdoors.’

Non-profit organisation Elephant Freedom Village said its elephants spend 90 per cent of their time in the forests, with their remaining time being spent in sheltered paddocks at night.

In the paddocks, the elephants are ‘given fresh piles of food to graze from; enough to sustain them until the morning hours’.

The organisation rescues elephants with the aim of undoing ‘the damage done by humans’ and over time ‘return them to the forest where they belong’.

Thailand has at least 2,000 elephants living in the wild and a similar number in captivity.

They live in sanctuaries, elephant parks, zoos, tourist resorts or with private owners who use them for weddings and religious ceremonies.