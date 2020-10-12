Please get Treasure, Felicia, Ojabodu released, protesters tell Sanwo-Olu

Victor Ogunyinka

As tension continues to heighten among Nigerians over the demand by Nigerian youths to EndSARS and now too, the protesters have called on the Lagos State governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu to ensure the unconditional release of those arrested during the protest.

Sanwo-Olu had appealed to the rampaging youths to soft-pedal on what is now looking like a never-ending protest.

He explained in a tweet thread that he identifies “wholeheartedly” with the #EndSARS campaign, stressing that Citizens must never be denied the right to protest and your voices have been heard.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I was at the venue of one of the #EndSARS protests today. The safety of everyone involved in peaceful protests across Lagos is important and communicating with the CP, this is what we want to guarantee on all sides. Tomorrow, I will be meeting with HE Pres. @MBuhari in Abuja.

“As a servant of the people, my job is to listen and do everything within my power to act while managing the nature of the problems our people are protesting against. I am proud of our youth and the courage they are displaying in articulating their grievances.

“I identify wholeheartedly with the #EndSARS campaign as it touches the essence of democratic freedom. Citizens must never be denied the right to protest and your voices have been heard.

“A clear pronouncement has been made and Mr President has addressed the nation. All SARS officers involved in the killing of innocent people and engaging in the abuse of human rights will be brought to justice.

“My stand on #EndSARS is unmistakable and I assure you that I identify with this protest because your concerns are legitimate. The protest is in good faith but we have to be peaceful and decorous in expressing ourselves.

“I have received the news of casualties at the Surulere protest as well as other developments we are monitoring. We mourn with the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Please do not allow your protest to be hijacked and used by people with a pre-existing vendetta.

“We must prevent the escalation of issues and I am meeting with the Lagos CP and other security leaders in a few minutes to ensure that live rounds that could lead to further casualties are not used at all as the police look to maintain peace during the protests.

“I want to appeal to the protesters to take a break from protesting tomorrow. Tempers are at a highest on all sides at this time and while we work to prevent escalation, the safety of our residents is paramount. I speak not just as a governor, but as a father, brother and son,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

Reacting to the plea, some users in return appealed to Governor to sanction the release of some protesters already arrested by members of the police.

“We appeal back that first, you ensure the UNCONDITIONAL release of the ABDUCTED protesters, and that you push for the prosecution of those involved in this show of shame, not forgetting the breathing pieces of garbage that assaulted the lady in Surulere,” a user said.

“As a father brother &son, release all those in detention on account of protesting. Then we can have this conversation. Show seriousness by releasing: Ojabodu Ademola, Treasure Nduka, Felicia Opara. Finally, arrest the officers who beat them&OjahB’s aged mom& the 1s who killed.”

