 please-help-‘end.violence’- 

Tony Marinho

Life is something given by God and it should not be taken by anyone except Him. We must not let the gains of the #ENDSARS protest though incomplete, to be wiped away by stubbornness or being submerged in the massive upheaval, now at a dangerous level. Ministers and other government appointees have been sent back to their states to spread the word of peace. At local level we must also ‘spread the peace’ at every level we find ourselves as tempers are inflamed and restraint is seen as weakness.

The two SARS – the police SARS and the political SARS -Senators And Reps Salaries are key components of the problem. Nothing has been heard positively from the senators and representatives on cutting their salaries by 75%, cancelling one House in the NASS, changing to Sitting Allowance only paid by the home state.

The deliberately planned and executed razing of the media businesses The Nation and TVC among other structures in and outside Lagos are despicable targeted attacks, many just destroying services to citizens, like burning buses. Fortunately, both media are ‘back on line’ with no loss of lives but maximum damage to property of management, employees and morale. But the buses belong to the people, so the burning was strange and sinister, not just anger.

After a good beginning, the ENDSARS protests were already nationwide when the now controversial ’20-10-2020 massacre at Lekki’ added a violent explosive and murderous side to the over three-year efforts to ENDSARS. What was an admired effort at protest was added to by those with various axes to grind with the police or the legal courts, or the Oba or the owner of particular outfits including personal, political, social, boredom and so-I -can- do-this-and-get- away-with -it. Now we all run the risk of becoming victims, accidental as collateral damage or targeted victims as shop owners or under other criteria know only to the attackers, sometimes maybe paid.

It is the hope of the citizenry that the armed groups ‘spontaneously’ and ‘teleguided’ currently attacking homes, shops and warehouses in several states in the country heed the call for a return to normalcy before the economic and social cycles are irreversibly broken and the nation descends further and the country tips over the edge of reason.

Urgently, we require greater security presence nationwide. We must each become our brother’s keeper. Appeals have to be made to everyone involved, at all strata in society to desist from contributing further to the situation by angry tweet, photo, word or deed. More than half of the inflammatory social media messages are wrongly dated and mis-interpreted or completely fake. Daily, we are given new frightening revelations against the SARS. We wonder why it and other uniformed bodies were allowed to sink so far below the delivery of human rights while retaining their authority to act against the innocent, people they disliked and random pickups?

The failure over many years to supervise, restrain, contain, correct, condemn and punish the SARS officers who abused their powers, has resulted in many deaths and much criminality. It is a monumental indictment on every IGP, subordinates in the senior police cadre and the irresponsibility of all ministers for police affairs in the last 20 years.

It is a credit to many organisations which have spent many years trying to bring these terrible activities to the fore. No wonder there is such anguish and hatred in many within the community who unfortunately are targeting individual police, often innocent and also stations. The absence of the fear of ‘Supervision, Supervision, Supervision’ with power and penalties is the key reason why so many organisations sink to the corruption and impunity of human rights abuses, policy and financial corruption.

We live in a daily paid income zone for 80% of the population. The escalating violence and vandalism are hindering the recovery of that economy. It is vicious cycle. Every person doing wrong to others in Nigeria, when caught and found guilty, is punished and expected to immediately stop whatever wrong was being done -with immediate effect. Stealing should not be seen as a drug in a drug addict requiring a period of time to stop. A thief has a personal ‘theft’ habit and when caught stealing a bag of rice or TV is not asked to reduce stealing slowly by stealing a half-bag and a radio next week and a cup or rice and radio battery the final week. A murderer is not asked to reduce the rate of murdering to one or two a year but to stop it immediately.

Corruption is also a personal bad habit and can be stopped immediately. The non-corrupt renew and advertise their vow of ‘no corruption’ in every act they do. It is a second to second choice. At any time, the non-corrupt can join the corrupt ban so why is it so unexpected when the corrupt also join the non-corrupt ranks?

I repeat that every day, every minute each and every one of us is given the exclusive and individual opportunity to repent particularly for stealing and to make restitution and restore normal honest activities.

Every single Nigerian including a police person and politician can today decide going to work today, to no longer participate in any work-related corruption or other corrupt activity.

We must step back from the precipice consuming Nigeria. Peace and safety are daily minute to minute decisions. END.VIOLENCE.