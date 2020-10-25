pmi-iseyin-condemns-hoodlum-attack

The Pioneer Movement Iseyin (PMI) has condemned the attack and vandalisation of the Iseyin Police station and Immigration quarters in Iseyin, Oyo State by hoodlum under the guise of #EndSARS protests.

The President of the movement, Sola Adelere, in a statement, said: “Pioneer Movement Iseyin (PMI) received with shock, the news of destructions of the township Division of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Customs and Immigration service formation by hoodlums under the guise of ongoing #EndSARS protest.”

He said the group was saddened that the incident is coming at a time when every hand should be on deck for an additional police division and area command for the community.

Adelere said PMI would continue to emphasise on education as a necessity for the liberation of Iseyin and environs, adding that those involved in the dastardly act were largely uninformed.

“We, therefore, call for a re-orientation of our youths and appeal for peace as there would be no development of any form where there is no peace,” he said.

Adelere called on community leaders and other stakeholders to quickly convene a meeting where security issues would be discussed.

