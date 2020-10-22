World News

Poland’s Top Court Tightens Strict Abortion Laws

By

WARSAW—Poland’s top court declared abortions unconstitutional when conducted because of fetal abnormalities, a victory for the Catholic conservative ruling party in its yearslong struggle to further tighten some of Europe’s strictest such laws.

Poland will now only allow abortions in cases of rape, incest, or when the health of the woman is at stake. Its laws make the majority Catholic country nearly the hardest place in the European Union to terminate a pregnancy, excluding tiny states such as Malta or in jurisdictions such…

