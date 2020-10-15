Police arraign 5 in court over alleged breach of peace

The Police, on Wednesday, arraigned five persons before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged breach of peace.

The defendants: Sanni Mariam, 35; Gamba Rabiu, 22; Adesegun Isaac, 36; Olorundare Olajide, 24 and Oguntuyi Sunday, 24, are facing a count charge of breach of peace.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 7, at about 11:00 am at Ilasa-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government area of Ekiti State.

He said that the defendants conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

Leramo said there was a clash in the community, which led to the arrest of the defendants by the police.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

While the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against, their counsel, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, in his ruling, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety each in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Nov. 23, for hearing.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria