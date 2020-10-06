Police arraign father, son for assaulting tax collectors in Osogbo

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned a father, Ezenwa Louis, 58, and his son, Paul, 25 for allegedly assaulting two officials of the State Internal Revenue Service.

The duo, according to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob, conspired to assault Fawole Bosede and Olaniyi Temitope, both of the State Internal Revenue Service while performing their legal duty.

He said the offences committed were contrary to and punishable under sections 516 and 351 of the State penal code. Akintunde informed the court that Louis and his son who were trader at Alekunwodo area of the state capital committed the offences on Monday, October 5, 2020, at about 11:30 am.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and assault preferred against them. Their Defense Counsel, Mr. Alade O. in his oral application urged the court to admit his clients to bail in most liberal terms and assured the court that they would jump bail if admitted.

In her ruling, the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Adebola Ajanaku admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety.

She then adjourned the matter to October 27, 2020, for hearing.

Vanguard