Police arraign three Ogun #EndSARS protesters for attempted murder

Nigerian Police Force on Monday arraigned three EndSARS protesters arrested during a peaceful protest in Ogun State.

The three protesters were charged with “attempted murder”, according to the charge sheet seen by The Guardian.

Citizens’ Gavel, a civic tech organization, representing the protesters, said its lawyers “were unable to get them out on bail as the magistrate court does not have jurisdiction.”

The matter was further adjourned to the 28th day of October 2020.

Citizens’ Gave said the prosecution came by way of an application to remand the protesters in a correctional facility pending legal advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This order was granted seeing the magistrate court does not have jurisdiction to try the offense.

details later