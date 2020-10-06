Police arrest female trafficker, rescue 6 in Nasarawa

By David Odama

THE Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a suspected female human trafficker, Mrs Rita Oti for alleged trafficking of six ladies aged between 16 and 24 years.

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer in the state ASP Ramhan Nansel indicates that the 40 year old Mrs Rita Oti popularly known as Mama G was arrested along Nasarawa Eggon in Nasarawa while conveying the ladies from Makurdi in Benue state to Alagbado area of Lagos State.

It states that upon investigation by the police, it was discovered that their destination in Lagos was a business centre that has been abandoned for a long time.

The victims who are all from North Bank in Benue State were allegedly lured by the suspect without the consent of their parents under the pretext of offering them jobs in Lagos.

The Police Commissioner in Nasarawa State Mr Bola Longe has directed transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation, Lafia for exhaustive investigation to unite the victims with their families.

Vanguard