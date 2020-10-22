police-arrest-suspected-gun-runners-in-kaduna

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Kaduna state police command said it has arrested two suspected gun dealers and another suspect with locally made AK47 rifle, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige has said.

Speaking on Thursday, Jalige said, “on 14th October, 2020 at about 1530hrs operatives of the Kaduna Police Command while on routine stop and search at Kwanta Shiru Village along Kaduna-Kachia Road succeeded in arresting one Yakubu Maigida of Chibiya Village, Kachia LGA Kaduna state and recovered a locally made AK47 rifle concealed under his motorcycle with the view to evade the eagle eyes of the security.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect gave useful information on the source of the firearm. Subsequently, the operatives, acting on the information, swung into action and arrested the arm dealer one Saidu Daniel Buzu (m) of Asako Village Kachia and recovered in his custody; a single barrel rifle, one locally made Pistol, two AK47 magazine, one cartridge and sum of N27, 000.

“On 15th October, 2020, at about 1520hrs, detectives from the Command acted on the information obtained from the suspects above and arrested the second arm dealer one Obadiah Sabo of Zuturum Mago of Zangon Kataf LGA, Kaduna state and recovered the following exhibits; three locally made AK47 rifles, six locally made revolver rifles and two rounds of live AK47 ammunition. The suspect will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police Umar Muri is calling on the good people of Kaduna state not to relent in giving prompt and useful information to the Police, as that will aid in bringing crime to barest minimum in the state, he equally assured the public of absolute confidentiality while acting on the intelligence provided.

“The CP also used the opportunity to call on the Kaduna state indigenes particularly parents and guidance to be watchful of their wards due to the ongoing wave of protest across the country which Kaduna state inclusive to desist from infringing on other people’s right and be peaceful while making their voices heard as the command will not fold it’s hands while people takes laws into their own hands.

“Meanwhile adequate deployment of security personnel has been made to ensure the security and safety of the protestors,” Jalige said.