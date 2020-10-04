Police arrest woman who allegedly killed own children

The police in Kano State have arrested a fleeing suspect who allegedly hacked to death two of her children in protest of her husband’s decision to marry a second wife.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier on Sunday reported how the suspect, Hauwa Habibu, allegedly killed two of her children, on Sturday, and fled while the police launched a manhunt for her arrest.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, in a statement confirmed the arrest of Mrs Habibu, 26, a resident of Sagiga, Disco quarters, in Kano metropolis.

The police said a team of detectives immediately rushed to the scene and took the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano where a medical doctor confirmed the two children dead.

One Aisha Sadiq survived the attack. She was treated at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and discharged, the police said.

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, raised and directed a team led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Gwale Division, Nasiru Gusau, to arrest the suspect within 24hours, the statement said.

The spokesperson said the suspect was arrested on the same date at about 2250hrs.

Mr Haruna said while on preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to having locked up the children in their house while she used a machete to attack them.

“The incident caused severe injuries on different parts of their bodies where the quick intervention of the police saved Aisha to live and give the horrific story.

“The case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.”

Related