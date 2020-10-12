Police attack #EndSARS protesters in Surulere, kill one

At least one person has been reported shot and killed in Surulere, Lagos State on Monday by the policemen dispersing #EndSARS protesters.

It was unclear if the yet-to-be-identified man was among the young Nigerians protesting against police brutality before he was shot.

In a footage shared on Twitter, the young man, already lying in a pool of his own blood, was hurriedly attended to by the medical team on-ground for the protesters but was confirmed dead after several attempts to resuscitate him.

His bloodied corpse has since been carried to the nearest hospital.

