Police attack #EndSARS protesters in Surulere, kill one

At least one person has been reported shot and killed in Surulere, Lagos State on Monday by the policemen dispersing #EndSARS protesters.
It was unclear if the yet-to-be-identified man was among the young Nigerians protesting against police brutality before he was shot.
In a footage shared on Twitter, the young man, already lying in a pool of his own blood, was hurriedly attended to by the medical team on-ground for the protesters but was confirmed dead after several attempts to resuscitate him.
His bloodied corpse has since been carried to the nearest hospital.
details later
Comments