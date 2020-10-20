police-ban-protests-as-five-feared-killed-in-lagos

By Precious Igbonwelundu

As violence continue to spring up in parts of the state, the Lagos State Police Command said security operatives have been deployed to quell any likelihood of insurrection.

It said the deployment also came on the heels of the 24-hour curfew declared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu with effect from 4pm on Tuesday, October 20.

The Nation reports that no fewer than five people have been feared killed in Ketu and Orile areas of the after violent clashes between thugs and policemen.

There were also reports of violence at Meiran, Ajegunle and Apapa areas of the state with residents blaming the police for instigating the situations.

It was gathered that police stations in Ajegunle were attacked as a spillover of the Orile fracas between policemen at Orile and hoodlums. Unconfirmed reports indicated that a trigger-happy cop opened fire indiscriminately and shot an Area Boy as well as a young man, a development that forced hoodlums to set fire on the Orile Police Station.

Some of the policemen around were said to have been attacked with one of them feared killed.

The incident soon escalated to Ijora, Ajegunle and Apapa with thugs attacking police stations and cops on sight.

At the time of this report, the fire was still raging while some policemen were yet to be accounted for.

In Ketu, it was gathered that three persons were killed following a clash between suspected cultists and market boys that started Monday night.

Although the cause of the clash was not known at the time of this report, it was learnt that three lifeless and bloodied bodies were recovered from Ketu Bus Stop Monday night.

Sources said the parties resumed hostilities Tuesday morning forcing people to scamper to safety while lawful activities were disrupted for some hours.

In a statement by the spokesman for the command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police said no protests, gatherings or procession under any guise was allowed anymore in the state.

“Due to the new development of violent attacks on police officers and men and formations including innocent Nigerians in Lagos State, and the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government with effect from 4pm today October 20; the Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the public that henceforth no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted within Lagos State.

“In the light of the above, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.

“The command regrets to confirm the setting ablaze of Orile Police State today at about 10am, where some of our policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them is dead.

“It’s crystal clear that the #ENDSARS protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state and the police command will resist such state of anarchy, unrest and brouhaha with all powers within the ambit of the law.

“While the command is resolute in sustenance of human rights and democratic tenets, the public is hereby warned to comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state as the command will resist such in totality,” he said.

Meanwhile, the protesters continued their siege on major roads as early as 7am, insisting they will continue their peaceful agitations irrespective of the curfew.

Protesters in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa said they were going to continue their peaceful assembly even if the government decide to kill or arrest them all.

They said they would protest until their voice was heard and their demands met, insisting that those in government have toiled with the youths for so long.