Police Command Begins Strategic Operation to Rescue Abducted Victims in FCT

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has launched a strategic operation to rescue three persons kidnapped in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, Ms Marian Yusuf disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

She said the three victims were kidnapped on Tuesday o n a farm on the Kabi axis in Pegi area of Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

Yusuf enjoined the public to remain calm, while the police intensify efforts to liberate the victims unharmed and reunite them with their families.

She said the Commissioner of the Police Command in charge of the FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma had initiated a manhunt to trail and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The PPRO urged residents to be security conscious and ensure prompt report of all suspicious movements in their environment.

She pledged the unflinching commitment of the Police Command to continue to protect lives and property in the FCT.

Following a siege on the East-west road that lasted for roughly 30minutes, atleast 12 persons have been abducted by unknown gunmen amidst sporadic shooting.

The incident occurred at about 7pm at the Ovwodokpokpo junction axis of the road in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State. The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the incident when contacted on Thursday adding that efforts are currently on towards the rescue of the suspects.

Like this: Like Loading...