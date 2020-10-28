police-brutality:-oluwo-seeks-inclusion-of-traditional-rulers-in-panels-of-inquiry

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, on Wednesday charged Federal and State Governments to include traditional rulers in the panel of inquiries set up to investigate police brutality across the country.

A statement issued by his media aide, Alli Ibrahim disclosed that the monarch said traditional rulers palaces are always the first point of contact after police station to report issues of police brutality or security threat in various communities.

While appealing to the Federal Government to incorporate responsible monarchs into the panel of inquiries, he said doing so will keep the monarchs abreast of security issues and equally facilitate effective mediation where necessary.

Oluwo disclosed some panels constituted in some states were without traditional rulers, asking the government to consider their inputs, most especially as it relates to security matter.

The statement reads in part, “Palaces were part of the target of most EndSARS protesters because of our place in securing our community and managing crisis.

“Aside from police stations, one other primary point of contact are responsible palaces. At this critical time, monarchs input are of immense value.

“We were seriously affected at the heat of EndSARS protests and police brutality. The youth expected much from us because the victims were our children.

“I want to appeal to both the federal and state governments to include resourceful traditional rulers into their respective panel of inquiry.

“We stand to gain nothing than to entrust justice and have security information that will help us more in assisting the government on security.

“We are always ready to make our contribution and must not be left out at this fragile moment of a modern and traditional government leadership challenge.

“The government at all levels should consider incorporation of virile traditional rulers into the various panel of inquiry.

“The two palaces destroyed by the angry youth were testimonies that monarchs are part of security actors. I will equally appeal to government to strengthen traditional rulers with security vote. Much more would have been done should we have access to such.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.