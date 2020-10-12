Police Brutality: Rep recommends regular training, adequate funding for security agency

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Nnolim Nnaji, on Monday, recommended regular training and more funding for the Nigerian Police Force, to reduce recurring cases of brutality against the citizenry.

The lawmaker, representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency of Enugu State, made the suggestion through a press statement in Abuja.

He said, “there should be improved funding and regular training for the Nigerian Police, to help reposition it for efficiency”.

He observed that “the agitation for the disbandment of the Federal Anti Robbery Squad, (FSARS) should not be seen as the only solution to the alleged police brutality”.

According to the lawmaker, ” the squad had done their best in combating violent crimes in the country, noting that it was regrettable that the excesses of a few bad eggs among the officers drafted into the unit have eclipsed the successes recorded by FSARS”.

Nnaji who is also the Chairman of House Committee on Aviation, also ” suggested an enhanced welfare package for the personnel adding that their work environment and remunerations must be addressed”.

He observed that “the police barracks all over the country do not look habitable coupled with the pathetic state of most Divisional police stations and Area Commands where in most cases there are little or no tools to work with.

“It is amazing that most Divisional police stations and Area Commands don’t have Electric generators and they also lack funds to fuel their operational vehicles. We need to be holistic in addressing police problems if we must achieve the desired results”.

He praised the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu” for giving into to the popular demands by disbanding the unit but added that efforts should be made in ensuring that the officers that Will constitute the proposed new anti-crime unit are thoroughly screened so that only the best are enlisted”.

Nnaji also advised that “the Police Service Commission should in future engage the services of experienced psychologists in the recruitment of officers into the police to ensure that candidates with the right sanity get recruited”.

