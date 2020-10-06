Police cannot end SARS, says DCP Frank Mba

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, has said the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), cannot be scrapped because of its potency in combating criminality and deadly criminal gangs in the country.

Mba, however, disclosed that the Police headquarters is currently reforming the operations of SARS officers nationwide to curtail their excesses.

Speaking during an Instagram Live Chat with Nigerian artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley on Tuesday morning, DCP Mba advised Nigerians to take video recordings of SARS operatives who abuse their fundamental human rights “as long as it is safe to do so.”

Recall that the singer cancelled a planned demonstration against SARS infractions and molestations on Tuesday morning.

Following the excesses of its operatives, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had banned SARS personnel from engaging in routine patrols, stop-and-search, mounting of roadblocks and traffic checks with immediate effect.

Emphasizing that the IGP and the Force were committed to reforming SARS. Mba said, “What we need to do is to reform SARS and make them responsive, responsible and make them work in accordance with laid down procedures.

“We need them to continue to respond to violent crimes. We need them to continue to respond to armed robberies. We need them to continue to respond to kidnappings.”

During the interaction, Naira Marley agreed that the special arm of the Police should not be scrapped but be reformed saying, “You talk about End SARS, you cannot end SARS but let us ask for reform. Why do you want to end SARS? Are you an armed robber?.

While expressing support for the directive of the IGP to get SARS operatives off the roads, Marley said, “SARS is a special arm that should only come out during robbery incidents.”

Furthermore, he urged the Police to give an update on SARS operatives that have been arrested and what has been done to compensate the families of the victims allegedly killed by SARS officers.

Vanguard News Nigeria