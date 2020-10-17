Police Command in Lagos says “No life lost” to fire incident on Otedola Bridge

The Police Command in Lagos State has said that no life was lost to the accident which involved two tankers laden with Petrol and a container that occurred on Otedola Bridge, along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway in the early hours of Saturday.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement released on Saturday said that the accident occured around 2.30 a.m. along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Adejobi said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and evacuation to ease flow of traffic.

“His team was assisted by the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Fire Service of Lagos State.

“They have been working assiduously on the evacuation since 2.30 a.m, ” the PPRO said.

According to Adejobi, preliminary findings show that the accident was caused by a container driver who lost control and rammed into a tanker laden with PMS and caught fire.

“No life was lost and all efforts are on to ease traffic along the expressway,” he said.

