Police declare alleged mastermind of Ekiti bank robbery wanted

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Police Command has declared one Oguntoyinbo Samuel, the alleged mastermind of last week’s bank robbery in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area wanted.

The police disclosed this in a statement by its Public Relations Relation Sunday Abutu on behalf of Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo.

A 10-man gang last Friday stormed a branch of WEMA bank, blasted the security doors with an explosive device, and carted away an undisclosed amount of case in the operation, which lasted 40 minutes.

Mobayo said the investigation revealed the suspect, an indigene of Iyin Ekiti who is on the run, had masterminded different bank robbery and kidnapping incident in Ekiti and Ondo.

According to the statement:” Our investigation so far has revealed how Omotoyinbo Samuel actively participated in the Bank robbery as the mastermind and other robberies, kidnapping and murder incidents in Ekiti State and Ondo State.

“His real name is Omotoyinbo Samuel but popularly called ELEVEN (11) in Ekiti State and BADO in Ondo State. He is an indigene of Iyin Ekiti,* Ekiti State where the recent bank robbery incident took place.

“The Command implores any person with useful information that could lead to his arrest to please contact the nearest Police Station or the SARS Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086”.