Police Deploy Personnel To Enforce 24-Hour Curfew In Lagos. PHOTO: Dare Idowu/Channels TV

Security agents have been deployed across Lagos State to enforce the 24-hour curfew announced by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Tuesday by Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He said the deployment follows violent attacks on innocent Lagos residents.

He also declared that protests, gatherings or possession are no longer permitted within Lagos State.

“Due to the new development of violent attacks on police officers and men and formations including innocent Nigerians in Lagos State and the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government with effect from 4:00 pm of today 20th October 2020, the Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that henceforth no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted within Lagos State.

“In light of the above, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state,” the statement read in part.

The police command also confirmed the setting ablaze of Orile Police State on Tuesday by hoodlums where “some of our policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them is dead.”

The police spokesperson said it is clear that the EndSARS protest has been hijacked by hoodlums.

According to Adejobi, the hoodlums “want to run down the state,” and the police command will resist such a state of anarchy and unrest within the ambit of the law.

They, therefore, urged the general public to comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state.