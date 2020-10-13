Police dismiss officer for stealing applicant’s phone, cash during recruitment in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has dismissed one of its officers, Olayiwola Felix, for allegedly stealing the belonging of an applicant during a recruitment exercise into the force recently.

Felix, aged 24, was said to have stolen a bag of the applicant, Ajibola Bolaji, containing one Techno Camon 12 mobile phone valued at N58,000 and cash sum of N25,000, with total value at N88,000.

It was gathered that Felix committed the offence in the night during the police recruitment at the police headquarters in Osogbo on August, 24.



Meanwhile, the police have dragged the dismissed operative before an Osun magistrate’s court sitting in Osogbo over alleged theft.

Police prosecutor, ASP Idoko John, told the court that the accused person committed the offence at 8:30p.m. at Nigeria police Headquarters, Osogbo on August 24. He said Felix committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun State 2002.

The dismissed police officer pleaded not guilty to the one count charge levelled against him. He told the court he bought the phone by a roadside not knowing it was stolen.

Defence counsel, O.O Oladele, applied for bail for the accused in the most liberal term saying the accused was still presumed innocent until proven contrary. She further said the accused person was dismissed in the command because of the offence.

The prosecutor opposed the bail application on the ground that the accused will tamper with investigation because there was no proof that he bought the stolen phone. Idoko said the phone was tracked down to the police headquarters.

Ruling on the bail application, Magistrate Modupe Awodele granted the accused bail in the sum N100,000 with one surety in like sum. The case was adjourned till November 9 for hearing.

