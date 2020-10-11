Police Fire Teargas At #ENDSARS Protesters In Abuja

Peaceful protesters staging a demonstration as part of calls for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has their protest cut short as police officers fired teargas at the crowd.

The #EndSARS protesters on Sunday had gathered at the Unity Fountain, the plan was to make their way to the Force Headquarters to see the Inspector-General of Police.

They were however intercepted along the way by a team of policemen who wasted no time at firing teargas and water canisters in a bid to disperse the protesters.

Having successfully dispersed the crowd, the police went on to seal off all entrances to the force headquarters.

