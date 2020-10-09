Police fire teargas, batons on Abuja #EndSARS protesters

Personnel of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja have fired tear gas at some #EndSARS protesters and used batons to pummel others on Friday.

This came as Nigerians took to the streets for the third day to demand the immediate dissolution of the controversial and alledged corrupt police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Footages on social media showed protesters marching to police headquarters when they were ambushed by a large contingent of armed officers.

Some protesters were injured in the chaos while a few others were arrested.

