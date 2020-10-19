Police fire teargas on protesters in Abuja

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Monday fired teargas on #EndSARS protesters in Abuja in an attempt to disperse their gathering in Asokoro District.

Besides the retinue of soldiers in large numbers stationed along the Abuja-Keffi road also with stop-search exercise by the Abacha Barracks area, police officers were also stationed in several locations around the Federal Capital.

Policemen with Armoured Personnel Carrier and water cannons could be sighted in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters.

A teargas cannisters was fired on protesters landed within the premises of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission Headquarters near AYA, Asokoro District. The ECOWAS Commission, as at press time, are yet to comment on the incident.

A set of protesters were blocked off in their march enroute the back gate of the Presidential Villa via the John Kennedy Street entry while another barricade mounted by soldiers could be seen at AYA roundabout, Asokoro, Abuja.

The #EndSARS protesters, insisting on demands for an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings, continued their nationwide protests in states including Lagos and Abuja.

The Nigerian Army on October 17 had announced the kick-off of its ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ to run from October 20 to December 31.

The Nigerian Army spokesperson, Colonel Musa Sagir although said the exercise has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever, which many have insinuated was meant to break off the #EndSARS protests.

